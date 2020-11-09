The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on Sunday night following a shooting and SWAT standoff in the 4700 block of Beechwood Street.
Gregory Biggs, 59, was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a felon.
At 7:20 p.m. officers responded for a shooting and an uninjured man who said he had been shot at, according to BPD. Officers located evidence of a shooting in a nearby parking lot. The suspect barricaded himself inside an apartment upon officers’ arrival and refused to exit. Several neighboring apartments were evacuated, and the BPD’s SWAT Team responded.
Biggs was taken into custody at 10:52 p.m. A handgun was recovered from the scene, according to BPD.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call 327-7111.