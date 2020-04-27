The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man and is seeking assistance identifying another in connection with a Sunday morning vehicle burglary at Harbor Freight, 3745 Rosedale Highway.
Gary Mills, 27, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, looting, attempted robbery, assault with pepper spray, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools, illegal narcotics
possession and a misdemeanor arrest warrant. He was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail.
At about 9:58 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle burglary in the parking lot of Harbor Freight where the victim said he observed two suspects attempting to force entry into his vehicle, according to BPD. The victim told police when he confronted the suspects, he was pepper
sprayed before they fled on foot, BPD said in a news release.
Officers later detained Mills walking in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. Mills was positively identified by the victim as the suspect who had pepper sprayed him and was found to be in possession of pepper spray and burglary tools.
Further investigation revealed that the suspects had arrived in a vehicle reported as stolen from Tehachapi, which BPD recovered at the scene.
The second suspect has not been located. He is described as a white man, 30 to 40 years old, with a medium build, who was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
