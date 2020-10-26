The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Saturday night on suspicion of a Oct. 10 shooting in the 1600 block of Planz Road.
Eric Prindle, 50, was arrested on suspicion of an aggravated assault with a firearm, criminal threats, two previous felony arrest warrants not related to the shooting and various weapon violations, police said.
On Oct. 10 at about 12:21 a.m., BPD officers went to the 1600 block of Planz Road regarding a shooting. A victim was located suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Through the investigation, detectives established probable cause for the arrest of Prindle for the shooting, according to BPD.
On Saturday at about 11:50 p.m., BPD officers found Prindle in the 3400 block of South H Street. Prindle tired to flee from officers and was taken into custody, according to BPD. A loaded handgun was found concealed in his pocket.
Police ask that anyone with information regarding these investigations call 327-7111.