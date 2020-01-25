The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of sexual assault on Friday in the 2600 block of Alder Street.
BPD located Angel Hermosillo-Rivera, 35, after matching him with a description given by the victim, according to BPD. The investigation led to a positive identification of Hermosillo-Rivera and he was arrested.
Officers responded to an alley around 3:18 p.m. for the report of a sexual assault that just occurred. Officers contacted a woman victim and she provided a description of Hermosillo-Rivera.
Hermosillo-Rivera was transported to the Kern County Jail where he was booked for suspicion of numerous sexual assault charges, according to BPD.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective 326-3541.
