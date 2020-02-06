The Bakersfield Police Department arrested one man on Wednesday after executing a search warrant at an illegal marijuana dispensary at 4705 Wilson Road.
Francisco Torres, 29, was arrested on suspicion of operating the dispensary and was transported and booked into the Kern County Jail, according to BPD.
During the execution of the warrant, 14 pounds of marijuana products were seized, along with over $2,000 in U.S. currency.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111 or detective Woods at 326-3919.
