BPD arrests man on suspicion of murder after investigation into alleged street race

Bakersfield Police Department officers announced Monday the arrest of a suspect as a result of their investigation into a Nov. 19 multiple-vehicle collision on Stockdale Highway.
BPD officials arrested Nathan Valencia, 30, of Bakersfield, on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of vehicular manslaughter, engaging in an illegal speed contest, felony hit-and-run and being an unlicensed driver.
BPD officials suspect Valencia was engaging in an illegal speed contest that involved an Infiniti G37 police say Valencia was driving and a red Honda Civic in the 14000 block of Stockdale.
Police initially reported that a woman was killed as a result of injuries she sustained in the crash and two men were in critical condition, according to a BPD news release.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.