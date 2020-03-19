The Bakersfield Police Department a man on Thursday morning on suspicion of several firearms violations, unlawful possession of marijuana for sales and driving with a suspended license in the 3600 block of Chester Avenue.
Jesse Cortez, 39, was transported and booked into Kern County jail, according to BPD.
Around 10:19 a.m., a BPD officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle for a speeding violation, BPD said in a release. During an inventory search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded handgun underneath the driver’s seat, a shotgun in the trunk and 19 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana, according to BPD.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 327-7111.
