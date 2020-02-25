The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Monday on suspicion of several felony firearms violations, gang participation and resisting arrest following a probation compliance search in the 6200 block of Victor Street.
Upon arrival, officers observed Dion Thomas, 18, in the parking lot of an apartment complex. When Thomas observed officers, he attempted to flee on foot, according to BPD. He was apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.
As he was fleeing, Thomas discarded an unregistered .40 caliber handgun. An additional high capacity magazine was recovered in Thomas' possession.
BPD encourages anyone that has information regarding this investigation to contact 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.