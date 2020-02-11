The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Friday on suspicion of maintaining an illegal casino after executing a search warrant at 1114 Niles Street.
Hector Ceja-Tapia, 22, was arrested on suspicion of possessing illegal gaming devices and maintaining an illegal gaming facility, according to BPD. Ceja-Tapia was transported and booked into the Kern County jail.
BPD recovered two large “fish” gaming tables, two arcade style games, 11 computers and over $1,100 in U.S. currency, according to a BPD press release.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 327-7111.
