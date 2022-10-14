 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD arrests man on suspicion of hate crime after vandalism at Burger King

Slide Public Safety

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a hate crime Wednesday night after a Burger King location sustained an estimated $10,000 worth of damage, according to a BPD news release.

Rodney Rusco, 53, of Bakersfield, was arrested after BPD officers responded to the fast-food restaurant at 7990 White Lane around 9:13 p.m.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget