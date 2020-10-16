The Bakersfield Police Department made an arrest Thursday evening during the department's continued effort to combat gang violence.
Pedro Gonzalez, 36, was arrested on suspicion of gang participation, felon in possession of a firearm and narcotics related charges, BPD said in a news release.
At about 9:55 p.m. officers conducted a vehicle code enforcement stop on a car in the 3200 block of Riverside Drive. During a probation search of the vehicle, a loaded stolen firearm and methamphetamine were discovered, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.