The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Tuesday on suspicion of felony firearm, narcotic and gang-related charges.
Jose Arausa, 23, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail.
At about 4:45 p.m. BPD officers conducted a traffic enforcement stop on a vehicle in the 1600 block of 1st Street. A search of the vehicle was conducted and officers located an AK-47 rifle and about two pounds of marijuana.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this investigation to call 327-7111.
(1) comment
But, but, but, it's only medicine...
