The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Monday on suspicion of elder abuse, assault with great bodily injury and burglary in the 3000 block of Panorama Drive.
Jeremiah Aguilar was booked into the Kern County Jail, according to a BPD news release.
At about 9:54 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Officers made contact with an 82-year-old victim and the investigation revealed that Aguilar had allegedly forced entry into the residence, encountered the elderly man and assaulted him. After the assault, the suspect fled and was located in the area by responding officers.
The victim was treated at a local hospital and was in stable condition, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
