The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter after a Friday evening traffic collision that left a motorcyclist dead, according to BPD.
Around 5:59 p.m., BPD officers responded to an injury collision at Chester Avenue and 2nd Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup. The motorcyclist sustained major injuries, to which he died at the scene, according to BPD.
The pickup driver, Torres Dawson, remained at the scene and was determined to be intoxicated. Dawson was booked into the Kern County Jail, BPD said in a release.
The identity of the decedent will be released by the Kern County Coroner’s Office after notification of the next of kin, according to BPD.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111.
