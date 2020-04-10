The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday evening on suspicion of burglary, looting and felony vandalism at Timeless Furnishing, located at 1918 Chester Ave.
Santos Rodriguez, 33, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail, BPD said in a news release.
At about 7:11 p.m., BPD officers responded to the store after a Trans-West Security officer observed a suspect break the display window and remove an item. In the news release, BPD said officers arrested Rodriguez without incident. The stolen item was recovered and returned to the business.
