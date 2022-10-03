 Skip to main content
BPD arrests man on suspicion of assaulting firefighter after report of overdose

Bakersfield Police officers arrested a Bakersfield man on suspicion of assault Sunday, after receiving reports he brandished a replica firearm at first responders who were called to assist in a possible overdose, according to a BPD news release.

Around 11:46 a.m., BPD officers were assisting Bakersfield City Fire with a combative person in the 400 block of Pacheco Road.

