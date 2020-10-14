The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on Tuesday evening on suspicion of firearm and drug charges in the 800 block of Wible Road.
James Shiu, 32, was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance for sales and other associated charges, BPD said in a news release.
At about 6:09 p.m. officers attempted to contact a probationer. Shiu fled and while running discarded a loaded and unregistered firearm, according to BPD.
He was taken into custody with no incident. A probation search revealed heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana, BPD said.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call BPD at 327-7111.