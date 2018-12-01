Officers from the Bakersfield Police Department arrested a Bakersfield man on Friday after allegedly finding a weapon on him while responding to a peace disturbance.
Joe Crisostomo, 29, was found to be on Post Release Community Supervision, BPD said in a news release. Officers arrested Cristomo without incident, the release said, on suspicion of weapons charges.
The arrest took place around 2:39 p.m. near a residence at the 3100 block of Edmonton Street.
