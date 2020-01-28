The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of a Monday morning attempted homicide at Tommy’s Liquor at 2501 South Chester Ave.
Alexander Horton, 21, was also arrested on suspicion of assault with a firearm, possession of an unregistered firearm and driving without a license, according to BPD.
Around 9:33 a.m., BPD officers responded to a shooting. Before the shooting, two men were involved in an argument in the parking lot, according to BPD. One of the men entered his vehicle and shot at the victim as he drove away. The suspect missed and the victim was not injured, BPD said.
Horton was identified as a suspect and arrested around 2 p.m. in the 1100 block of Union Avenue. A firearm was found at his residence during the execution of a search warrant, police said. He was booked into jail.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this case to call 327-7111.
