The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Thursday night after an hour-long standoff with police in the 4600 block of Ambrister Drive.
Bryan Romo, 29, was booked into the Kern County Jail on suspicion of several counts of aggravated assault, weapon brandishing and resisting arrest.
BPD said the firearm Romo used in the standoff was recovered.
Just before 11 p.m. officers were dispatched regarding a report of an intoxicated man in the front yard of a residence pointing a firearm at a neighbor. Romo was heard yelling gang-affiliation references, BPD said in a news release.
Upon officers arrival Romo exited the home and pointed a shotgun at officers, BPD said. The department also said he yelled gang-affiliation references and retreated back into his house.
Neighbors were evacuated by the BPD as officers attempted to get Romo to safe surrender. After about one hour, he exited the home and refused to comply with officers, BPD said. He was taken into custody with the assistance of a police K9 officer.
Romo sustained minor injury during the use of force, BPD said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is encouraged to call 327-7111.
