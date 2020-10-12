The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning following a 14-hour standoff in the 3100 block of San Dimas Street.
Elliot Davis, 39, was arrested on suspicion of several counts of attempted murder, domestic violence related charges and charges associated with the possession of explosive and incendiary devices, according to BPD. Davis was taken to an area hospital because he sustained burns during the incident and was also subject to K9 use of force. He's currently in stable condition, BPD said in a news release.
Just after 5 p.m. on Sunday, officers were dispatched regarding reports of a man beating a woman with a hammer. The victim fled prior to officer arrival with visible injuries according to BPD. She drove herself to an area hospital, where it was determined she sustained moderate to major injuries.
Officers attempted to contact Davis, who was with his 4-year-old son. Davis threw an unknown explosive device at officers and fled into his residence, BPD said. The agency's public information officer Sgt. Robert Pair would not provide specific details on the explosive devices, but said they were “more than fireworks.”
No officers were injured during the incident.
A perimeter was established and crisis negotiators made contact with Davis, who made statements indicating he was in possession of additional explosive devices and he refused to allow the juvenile to leave, BPD said in a news release.
Negotiations continued until about 4 a.m. when Davis was seen in possession of explosive devices and made statements that led officers to believe that the life of the juvenile was in danger. When tactical units attempted to apprehend Davis, he lit an explosive. Officers were able to rescue the juvenile and detonate the device, according to BPD.
Davis was apprehended and the juvenile was taken into protective custody and taken to a local hospital with abrasions.
BPD explosive ordnance officers located additional explosive materials inside the residence.