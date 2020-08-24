The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Donte Timothy Issac on Monday while investigating a fatal stabbing in the 3100 block of Coventry Drive.
Issac, 29, was arrested on suspicion of murder, according to a BPD news release.
At about 6:28 a.m. officers were dispatched regarding a possible stabbing. They located a deceased woman with apparent stab wounds inside an apartment, BPD said.
The identity of the victim was not immediately available.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
