Bakersfield Police arrested a driver early Sunday who they said had a loaded, unregistered firearm and about two ounces of suspected methamphetamine.
Police stopped a vehicle for vehicle code violations at about 12:41 a.m. in the 1300 block of Miller Street. The driver, later identified as Jesus Cordero, 24, gave officers false identifying information, police said Monday. Then his vehicle was searched.
Cordero was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine for purpose of sales, being a probationer in possession of a concealed firearm and gang participation.
Police ask that anyone with information about the case call 327-7111.
Great job BPD!
