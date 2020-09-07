Bakersfield Police arrested a man Sunday who is suspected of attempting to carjack a woman, whose children were inside the vehicle.
It happened at 2:09 a.m. in the 1000 block of South Owens Street, where officers saw a man trying to force a woman from a vehicle. The suspect, identified as Miguel Valdovinos, 24, fled on foot and was taken into custody in the 800 block of East California Avenue, police reported in a news release Monday.
Police said Valdovinos mentioned being in possession of a firearm, but none was seen or found.
Valdovinos was arrested on suspicion of carjacking, attempted kidnapping, criminal threats, robbery and resisting arrest.
Police ask that anyone with information about the incident call 327-7111.
Good job BPD!
