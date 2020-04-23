Park Villa Apartments Burglary Suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested Michael Pullings for alleged burglary, looting and possession of stolen property.

 Courtesy of the Bakersfield Police Department

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday on suspicion of burglary, looting and possession of stolen property.

BPD arrested Michael Pullings, 26, at around 10 a.m. at the 1400 block of White Lane.

The incident happened the afternoon of April 16 at the Park Villa Apartments on White Lane, according to a BPD news release.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.