The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a suspect Thursday on suspicion of burglary, looting and possession of stolen property.
BPD arrested Michael Pullings, 26, at around 10 a.m. at the 1400 block of White Lane.
The incident happened the afternoon of April 16 at the Park Villa Apartments on White Lane, according to a BPD news release.
