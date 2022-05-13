BPD arrests additional suspect in investigation into ‘takeover’

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested another suspect as part of their investigation into a “takeover” event that took place May 7 and 8.
Ethan Sanchez, 18, of Bakersfield, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of charges associated with the incident.
BPD officials identified Sanchez as a suspect in an alleged assault against an officer who was attempting to detain him for charges associated with the takeover, according to a BPD news release.
Officers located Sanchez at his place of employment and took him into custody without incident.
He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon (a vehicle), resisting arrest and vehicle code violations associated with the events on May 7.
This is a separate offense from the previously identified vehicle assault on an officer.
The investigation into the takeover event is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this case can call the BPD at 661-327-7111.