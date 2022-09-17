 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

BPD arrests 3 at DUI checkpoint

DUI checkpoint (copy)

Multiple law enforcement agencies participate in a DUI checkpoint in this Californian photo.

 Casey Christie/ The Californan

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two drivers and seized 18 vehicles at a DUI and driver's license checkpoint that started Friday night and continued into Saturday morning.

The BPD's Traffic Unit screened 1,207 vehicles over an seven-hour period that started at 6 p.m. in the 1800 block of Oak Street.

Coronavirus Cases