The Bakersfield Police Department arrested two men Monday following an investigation into a shooting at the Rosedale Inn at 2604 Buck Owens Blvd.
Two documented gang members, Edwin Lara, 21, and Jose Bernal, 37, both of Shafter, were arrested on suspicion of various firearm charges, including being felons and gang members in possession of firearms, according to BPD.
Officers were patrolling the Rosedale Inn when they heard a single gunshot. A man was seen running into a motel room after the shot was heard. Two handguns were found and seized as well as several hundred rounds of ammunition and methamphetamine. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, however, no one appears to have been struck by the gunfire.
Police ask that anyone with information call 327-7111.
It may have happened at The Rosedale Inn, but it's still several miles East of Rosedale Proper. I've lived here my whole life, and 24th and Pierce Road (Buck Owens Blvd) is where you crossed over into Town.
