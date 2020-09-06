Bakersfield Police conducted another street racing operation Saturday night, this time resulting in two arrests and seven citations.
It took place between 9 p.m. Saturday and 2 a.m. Sunday.
Five vehicles were impounded.
One of he arrests was for driving under the influence. The other arrest was of a 17-year-old boy who had two handguns and marijuana packaged consistent with illegal narcotics sales, BPD reported.
Police ask that anyone with information about street racing or reckless driving call 327-7111.
Keep it up BPD! You're making my sleep better. One impound at a time.
