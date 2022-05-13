BPD arrests 13-year-old after vehicle pursuit, crash

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a 13-year-old boy early Thursday morning after a brief pursuit and then a crash south of the 1500 block of Watts Drive.
BPD officers attempted to stop the White GMC Yukon the boy was driving at around 1:37 a.m. in the 1600 block of Chester Avenue, according to a BPD news release.
The driver failed to yield and led them on a vehicle pursuit, failing to stop at traffic control devices and driving in the opposite lanes of travel near the intersection of Casa Loma Drive at Madison Street.
The 13-year-old driver and sole occupant abandoned Yukon and fled on foot after crashing into a ditch in fields near Watts Drive.
The juvenile was located and arrested without incident. He was placed under arrest for felony evading, charges associated with the vehicle pursuit and possession of a stolen vehicle, as it was determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.