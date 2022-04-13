BPD arrests 1 in domestic violence investigation

Bakersfield Police Department officers arrested a man on suspicion of domestic violence-related charges after an incident involving the agency’s SWAT team that ended early Wednesday morning.
BPD officers took Juan Gutierrez, 43, of Bakersfield, into custody after an hourslong standoff that began Tuesday night.
Police were called to a home in the 100 block of Loma Linda Drive regarding a report of an alleged domestic violence assault in process that involved brass knuckles and a pistol-whipping, according to a BPD news release.
Upon officers’ arrival, Gutierrez became uncooperative and refused to leave the residence.
Due to safety concerns for other occupants of the residence, officers and the information that Gutierrez was armed, a “SWAT callout” was initiated. Just after midnight, Gutierrez was taken into custody without incident.