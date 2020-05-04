The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man Saturday following a pursuit that ended with a suspected stolen semi-truck going into the Kern River.
Matthew Myers, 36, was arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft, felony evading, grand theft, looting, assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism, and resisting arrest, according to a BPD news release.
At about 6:30 a.m., BPD officers responded to report of a stolen semi-truck, taken from 4101 Jewett Avenue. The suspect stole the vehicle from a truck yard and rammed a gate as he fled from the business, according to BPD.
Officers located the suspect and truck just after 8 a.m. in the area of 30th Street and M Street. After an enforcement stop was unsuccessful, the driver led officers on a pursuit that lasted several miles until the suspect drove the truck into the Kern River, off Round Mountain Road, in the area of Hart Park.
The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended with the assistance of a police K-9, according to BPD.
Anyone with further information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
