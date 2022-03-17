BPD announces $2,500 reward for information leading to arrest of murder suspect

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Thursday a $2,500 reward available through the Kern Secret Witness program for information that leads to a murder suspect’s arrest.
BPD officials are looking for Christian Francois Gaines, who’s a suspect in a fatal Nov. 3 shooting in the 3300 block of Wible Road.
Two other suspects in the murder of 21-year-old Justin Griffin Jr., Demitris King and David Gray, have already been arrested, according to a BPD news release. Police said they have evidence that links all three suspects to the scene, and they believe Gaines was the shooter.
Gaines is described as a Black man, 19 years old, 6 feet, 3 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes and neck tattoos.
Gaines has an active arrest warrant for murder, conspiracy and gang participation, the release stated. He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached by the public, according to BOD officials.
Anyone with information regarding Gaines’ whereabouts can contact Detective Frank McIntyre at 661-326-3921 or the Kern Secret Witness line at 661-322-4040.