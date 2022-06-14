BPD announced arrest of suspect in fatal shooting

The Bakersfield Police Department announced Tuesday the arrest of a suspect who's been sought for more than six months in connection with a fatal shooting investigation.
BPD officers arrested Christian Francois Gaines without incident in the 10700 block of Grand Prairie Drive.
He has been booked on suspicion of murder, conspiracy and gang participation, according to a BPD news release.
Previously, officers put out a $2,500 reward through the Kern Secret Witness program for information that led to his arrest. Officials did not announce whether the reward was collected.
Gaines is a suspect in a Nov. 3 murder of 21-year-old Justin Griffin Jr., who was killed in the 3300 block of Wible Road.
Two other suspects in the murder, Demitris King and David Gray, have already been arrested, according to a previous BPD news release. Police said they have evidence that links all three suspects to the scene, and they believe Gaines was the shooter.