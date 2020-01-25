The Bakersfield Police Department and Bomb Squad responded to a suspicious object on Friday night near the 4800 block of Old River Road.
Around 10:10 p.m., officers reported to railroad property and confirmed an object that was suspicious in nature, according to BPD. A Bomb Squad response was conducted which caused the temporary closure of southbound Old River Road and some area residents were asked to shelter in place.
The investigation revealed the object was not a destructive device, according to BPD.
BPD encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.