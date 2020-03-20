The Bakersfield Police Department will be adopting additional safety measures in their services in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, according to a community message delivered Friday by BPD.
Officers may begin taking extra precautions such as meeting people outside when responding to a call or wearing gloves during encounters with the public, according to BPD.
“We are making these adjustments so we can continue to be here for you, today and long after COVID-19 is a thing of the past,” the message said.
The full community message is available online at Bakersfield.com.
