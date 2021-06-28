BPD: 6 arrested on suspicion of contacting a juvenile for sex

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested six Bakersfield residents on suspicion of solicitation of sex with a minor and unlawful communication with a minor after conducting an undercover operation on Friday and Saturday.
According to a BPD news release, William Mullen 33; Francisco Ceja, 29; Leonel Contreras, 28; Dominique Walker, 33; Devon Armstrong, 25; and Juan Sandoval, 29, were all taken into custody as part of the operation.
As part of the operation, detectives posed as a juvenile, who was contacted by several people, the news release said.
Eighteen other individuals were also arrested on suspicion of sex registration violations, parole violations, probation violations, weapons charges, narcotics, burglary and outstanding warrants. Eight vehicles were impounded.
BPD partnered with the California Highway Patrol, Kern County Probation, U.S. Secret Service, Department of Homeland Security, McFarland Police Department, Delano Police Department and the California City Police Department for the operation.