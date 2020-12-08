Four people have been arrested on suspicion of felony civil rights violations, conspiracy and other charges following a Nov. 1 confrontation involving Black Lives Matter supporters and President Trump supporters, Bakersfield Police said.
Bakersfield Police said Tuesday that arrest warrants were obtained and charges are being sought from the Kern County District Attorney's office regarding the incident in the 2200 block of Panama Lane.
Police said the investigation involved witness interviews, review of video evidence and a review of the "totality of the circumstances of the criminal offense," according to a BPD news release.
"We are committed to investigating all alleged crimes as objectively and impartially as possible," BPD said in a news release. "The facts and evidence ultimately determine whether a crime was committed, and in this case the facts and evidence established probable cause for the arrests."
Police had received several emergency calls at about 5:53 p.m. Nov. 1 from witnesses to a physical altercation. Responding officers found two groups of about 10 people each involved in a heated confrontation, but no physical confrontation was seen by the officers, BPD has saif. Police said several of the involved people were known by name by officers based on prior incidents.
BPD said it ensured the groups were separated. Officers also obtained information that there were possible criminal offenses before they arrived, which led to the investigation.