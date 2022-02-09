BPD: 3 suspects arrested in human trafficking investigation involving minors

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested three Bakersfield residents on suspicion of human trafficking and recovered two underage victims, according to a BPD news release issued Wednesday.
Seven adult victims have also been identified. The arrests are part of an ongoing human trafficking investigation conducted by local law enforcement agencies, the news release added.
“We are committed to identifying and holding accountable those that engage in the victimization of our most vulnerable populations,” BPD Chief Greg Terry said in the release.
Jashonte Howard, 30, and Katiesha Courter, 28, were charged Wednesday by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office. The BPD announced the arrest of Allan Harper, 25, as part of this investigation; however, Harper is not in custody nor does he face any charges as of Wednesday, according to Kern County Sheriff's Office and Superior Court records available online.
Howard is charged with eight felonies, including human trafficking of a minor, pimping and procuring a person for the purpose of prostitution. Courter faces similar charges. Neither suspect is listed as being in custody, according to KCSO records online.
The investigation was a collaboration between the Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County District Attorney’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation and Kern County Sheriff’s Office, according to BPD officials.
“Increased training, emphasis and enforcement efforts against human traffickers are yielding results,” said Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer in the news release. “The Human Trafficking Task Force and, in particular, the Bakersfield Police Department, have been vital in identifying human traffickers so they can be brought to justice. The District Attorney’s Office will pursue trafficking charges against suspects identified during investigations to help prevent the exploitation of women, children and all victims of human trafficking.”