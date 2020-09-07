Bakersfield Police arrested two people on suspicion of attempted murder and gang participation after police say they fired guns into a parked car, striking two men.
Peter Collins, 38, and Karla Fanning, 32, were arrested Friday and booked into Kern County Jail, BPD reported Monday.
The shooting happened at 9:54 a.m. Friday in the 3800 block of El Alisal Street. Two men were sitting in a parked vehicle in front of a residence when the suspects pulled alongside and an occupant fired multiple shots, police said. The victims were taken to a hospital and were in stable condition.
Police ask that anyone with information about the shooting call 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.