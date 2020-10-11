A Bakersfield Police street racing and reckless driving enforcement operation held Saturday night into Sunday morning led to the issuance of 16 citations and one felony DUI arrest.
Nine vehicles were impounded for reckless driving and two parking citations were issued for vehicles parked without a placard in spaces for the disabled during the operation, which took place from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., according to the BPD.
The vehicles involved in reckless driving were impounded for 30 days.
A total of 20 vehicles were stopped.
Police ask that anyone with information about illegal street racing call BPD at 327-7111.