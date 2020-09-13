Slide Public Safety

A Bakersfield Police Department street racing enforcement operation Saturday night into Sunday morning resulted in 10 citations being issued and six vehicles impounded.

It took place from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.

Police ask that anyone with information about street racing or reckless driving call 327-7111.

Funding for this operation is provided to the BPD Traffic Unit through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Veritas
Veritas

It’s a good thing yuckies can’t drive anymore. Which DUI did Donny arrest you for?

Athanasios
Athanasios

Maybe it’s time to start including names of those charged and/or having their vehicle impounded. These are people putting themselves and others in danger for the sake of their own personal enjoyment.

The Independent Voter
The Independent Voter

Excellent work!

casones
casones

Yeah, I heard your King ordered DHS to provide armed backup since police do not use enough force.

Gene Pool Chlorinator
Gene Pool Chlorinator

Don't quit your day job (if you have one, that is), Cojones...

Masked 2020
Masked 2020

I think the City is being successful.. there was sound of engines revving at 2-3 in morn on the eastside...thank you Paul Walker

Gene Pool Chlorinator
Gene Pool Chlorinator

It's OK Yorkies- just blame it on Trump, like you do everything else...

