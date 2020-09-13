A Bakersfield Police Department street racing enforcement operation Saturday night into Sunday morning resulted in 10 citations being issued and six vehicles impounded.
It took place from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m.
Police ask that anyone with information about street racing or reckless driving call 327-7111.
Funding for this operation is provided to the BPD Traffic Unit through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
(7) comments
It’s a good thing yuckies can’t drive anymore. Which DUI did Donny arrest you for?
Maybe it’s time to start including names of those charged and/or having their vehicle impounded. These are people putting themselves and others in danger for the sake of their own personal enjoyment.
Excellent work!
Yeah, I heard your King ordered DHS to provide armed backup since police do not use enough force.
Don't quit your day job (if you have one, that is), Cojones...
I think the City is being successful.. there was sound of engines revving at 2-3 in morn on the eastside...thank you Paul Walker
It's OK Yorkies- just blame it on Trump, like you do everything else...
