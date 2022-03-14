BPD: 1 killed in collision on mini-bike

Bakersfield Police Department officers reported a man was killed Sunday evening when his off-road motorcycle collided with a four-door sedan in the 9400 block of Harris Road, according to a BPD news release.
BPD officials reported the man’s off-road mini-motorcycle, which was not authorized for street use, was traveling in the roadway without proper lighting equipment when it was struck by the sedan.
The driver of the sedan was uninjured. She remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, according to BPD officials.
Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be contributing factors to the collision, according to the release. The investigation is ongoing.
The identity of the person killed has not yet been released.