The Boys & Girls Club of Kern County will be providing additional meals and adding additional days of service for their grab-and-go meal service program, according to a press release by the organization on Monday.
The service will provide a breakfast for the following day in order to reduce the amount of times families have to leave their homes to pick up meals. Additionally, the organization will expand their food service program to Saturdays and Sundays beginning this weekend.
Meals will be made available to all children, without any eligibility documentation, who are 18 years old or younger, the release stated.
The meal service programs will take place at 2 p.m. at the David Head Center and at Arvin Children's Center. The programs will take place at 3 p.m. at the Lamont Club, the Armstrong Youth Center and the Stockdale Club.
