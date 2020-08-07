The Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County is updating it’s “grab and go" meal service for at-risk and disadvantaged children in Arvin, Bakersfield and Lamont, according to a news release from the organization.
The program will continue serving "supper" along with a "snack" for the following day together to reduce the frequency that families have to pick up meals. Beginning Saturday, meals will be handed out at the David Head Center in Lamont at 2 p.m., the Arvin Children’s Center at 2 p.m., the Lamont Club at 3 p.m., the Armstrong Youth Center at 3 p.m., and the Stockdale Club at 3 p.m.
Meals will be made available to all children, without any eligibility documentation, who are 18 years of age and younger, according to the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County.
For more information, call 325-3730 or visit https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/covid-19.
