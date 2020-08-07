The Boys & Girls Club of Kern County will be providing spaces for students participating in distance learning that may not have help from their parents in navigating online lessons.
Children will be able to bring computers and headsets to do schoolwork at three of the Boys & Girls Clubs’ local locations. Face shields, internet and technical assistance will be provided as well as in-person and virtual learning activities from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
“We are serving children of working families,” said Zane Smith, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of Kern County. “We are here to support our local schools, parents, and children by providing an environment where children will have dedicated space and access to the internet to keep up with their studies as well as enrichment activities while at the Club.”
The fee-based programs will be offered at the Armstrong Youth Center, the Stockdale Club and the Lamont Club, according to a news release. For more information and to enroll, visit https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/afterschoolprograms.
