Kern County sheriff's bomb squad technicians planned to detonate explosives Wednesday morning north of Meadows Field Airport.
The detonations were planned between 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., according to sheriff's officials. It's a part of regular training to familiarize new deputy recruits with bomb squad procedures.
