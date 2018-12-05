Officers dispatched to a southwest Bakersfield residence Tuesday evening found the body of a man with "suspicious injuries," according to police.
The body was found after police received a call around 8 p.m. of a possible assault in the 1400 block of McDonald Way, police said. The man's name has not yet been released, and an investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Keegan Gavin at 326-3557 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
