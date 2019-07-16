The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in the Kern River in the Keysville north area by Sandy Flat Beach.
Allen Aurelio Ramirez, 22, was found on July 11 after disappearing into the river on July 4.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
