A Bakersfield man whose body was found Tuesday in Caliente has been identified.
The body of Marcos Munoz, 38, was found at 12:38 p.m. in the area of Bena Road west of Caliente Bodfish Road, according to coroner's officials. An autopsy has been scheduled.
Sheriff's officials said Munoz suffered "obvious traumatic injuries" and homicide detectives were investigating.
